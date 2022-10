Chioma Okafor had three goals to help lead the UConn Huskies women’s soccer team to a 4-0 win over the Seton Hall Pirates at Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center on Thursday night.

Jada Konte had the other goal for the Huskies, who will now take on the St. John’s Red Storm in the Big East Tournament on Sunday afternoon in Queens.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

