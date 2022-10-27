Chasing Perfection: The offseason is nearly over

The days left in UConn women’s basketball’s offseason are numbered. The Huskies have just a few weeks left until they open the season and the outlook for the team is starting to become clear.

On this week’s episode, we discuss Geno Auriemma’s surprising optimism around the start of the practice, why Azzi Fudd is being crowned as UConn’s next superstar and whether the Huskies’ spot in the AP Preseason Poll is fair.

