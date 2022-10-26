UConn freshman Ice Brady out for the season after dislocating right knee

UConn women’s basketball freshman Ice Brady will miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee, the team announced on Wednesday. The injury occurred in practice on Friday, Oct. 21 and she underwent surgery at UConn Health on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Brady has begun her rehab and will be monitored by the team’s medical staff throughout her recovery.

“Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. “When that’s taken away — regardless of how long they’re out — to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she’s been here and I’m really confident that when she does come back, she’s going to be better and more impactful than she already has been.”

Brady came to UConn as the No. 5 player in the class of 2022, according to ESPN’s rankings. The 6-foot-3 forward out of San Diego was projected to factor into the Huskies’ frontcourt rotation behind Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhász. Without Brady, the two aforementioned players and sophomore Amari DeBerry are the only true post players on the roster. Aubrey Griffin and fellow freshman Ayanna Patterson should also see time in the frontcourt.

This is the second season-ending injury UConn has faced so far — and the season hasn’t even begun. In August, Paige Bueckers went down with a torn ACL that will sideline her for the entire 2022-23 campaign.

UConn’s bad luck on the injury front stretches back to last season. Griffin missed all of last year with a combination of leg, ankle, and back injuries while all but two players sat out at least one game with an injury or illness.

With Brady out, the Huskies will have just nine healthy scholarship players this season.