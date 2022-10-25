UConn football future opponents: Week 8

UConn football had the weekend off after eight consecutive Saturdays of play to start the season. With just four opponents remaining, one of which was also on a bye, it was a quiet week for schools waiting to play the Huskies.

Boston College (2-5) - Oct. 29

No. 13 Wake Forest was down 3-0 at home to the Eagles, but the Demon Deacons outscored Boston College 43-12 over the rest of the contest for a convincing victory. The visitors gained just 315 yards to Wake Forest’s 428, as Phil Jurkovec and the offense moved the chains merely 15 times. These numbers look worse when factoring in one of the Eagles’ two touchdowns came on a 61-yard pass to Zay Flowers, which came immediately after an 11-yard loss.

Jurkovec was 20-of-38 passing for 221 yards and the aforementioned touchdown, gaining 21 yards on the ground with a score, as well. However, the Eagles were stifled on the ground, gaining just 2.4 yards per rush, gaining 56 yards on 23 carries.

UMass (1-6) - Nov. 4

UMass is taking its bye this week. The Minutemen return next week against New Mexico State.

Liberty (7-1) - Nov. 12

Liberty trailed 14-3 at the end of the first quarter at home against BYU after an interception gave the Cougars a short field. However, the Flames flipped the switch. One of the visitors’ remaining drives exceeded 30 yards, while the home side scored on five straight possessions and took the final 38 points in a resounding 41-14 win. BYU gained just 258 yards to 547 for Liberty.

Despite an interception, Johnathan Bennett was an efficient 24-of-29 passing for 247 yards and a pair of scores, with an additional 46 yards on the ground. However, he was outshined by Dae Dae Hunter, who ran 23 times for 213 yards, also finding the end zone once. Shedro Lewis (10 carries, 35 yards), scored twice on the ground.

Army - (3-4) Nov. 19

The Black Knights trailed 17-7 inside one minute to go in the second quarter, but outscored their opponents 41-7 the rest of the way to take a 48-24 victory over Louisiana Monroe. Army outgained the Warhawks 482-349 and forced the game’s only turnover.

The triple option was working for the home side, as Jemel Jones only threw four times. He completed two of them for 41 yards. On the ground, Jones found pay dirt three times, leading Army in both rushing attempts (17) and yards (96). Tyson Riley ran 12 times for 90 yards and a score, while Jakobi Buchanan (13 carries, 45 yards) also got into the end zone. Bryson Daily also got loose for a 64-yard touchdown scamper in his only attempt on the day.