UConn baseball announces 2023 schedule

The Huskies will be well-traveled in 2023.

By Shawn McGrath
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

On Monday, UConn baseball revealed its 58-game 2023 schedule that includes a trip to Hawaii for Spring Break.

While teams are customarily permitted only a 56-game slate, UConn is traveling to Hawaii to play the Rainbow Warriors. Schools that make the trip out to the islands do not have those games count toward scheduling limits, as per NCAA rules.

As usual, the Huskies will rack up the frequent flier miles, with two trips out west and two to Florida to begin the season combined with conference visits to Cincinnati, Ohio and Omaha, Nebraska.

Overall, the Huskies will play 26 games at home, 23 of which will be on campus at Elliot Ballpark, while three more will be at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. The non-conference home slate is headlined by a three-game set against Rutgers (March 24-26), which finished in the top 50 in the RPI in 2022. UConn will also welcome in UMBC for three games (March 31-April 1), including one in downtown Hartford.

Home midweek opponents include Hartford (March 7), UMass (March 22), Boston College (March 28), Columbia (April 4), CCSU (April 10), Bryant (April 11), Northeastern (April 18), Yale (April 25), Army (April 26), LIU (May 9) and Hofstra (May 10). The CCSU and Yale games will take place at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Interestingly, Jim Penders’ team will play only two midweek road contests, one against Boston College (April 19) and another in Kingston against Rhode Island (May 16).

The non-conference docket features four games with Ohio State (February 17-20) to begin the year, a road trip to Cal (February 24-26) and a visit to Florida Atlantic (March 3-5). The Spring Break trip features a pair of four-game sets, one each against Hawaii (March 10-13) and San Diego State (March 16-19).

In Big East play, UConn will look to win its third consecutive Big East regular season championship. The Huskies open up its league schedule with a road trip to St. John’s (April 6-8), one of four such journeys on the year, as they also face Xavier (April 14-16), Villanova (April 28-30) and Creighton (May 18-20) away from home. Georgetown (April 21-23), Seton Hall (May 5-7) and Butler (May 12-14) all come to Storrs.

Penders also attempted to put together a strong schedule, with four games against teams that finished in the top 50 of last season’s RPI, with additional six contests in the back end of the top 100. Meanwhile, UConn has just eight non-conference matchups against sub-200 schools.

2023 UConn Baseball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
February 17 Ohio State Port Charlotte, FL TBA TBA
February 18 Ohio State Port Charlotte, FL TBA TBA
February 19 Ohio State Port Charlotte, FL TBA TBA
February 20 Ohio State Port Charlotte, FL TBA TBA
February 24 California Berkeley, CA TBA TBA
February 25 California Berkeley, CA TBA TBA
February 26 California Berkeley, CA TBA TBA
March 3 Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, FL TBA TBA
March 4 Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, FL TBA TBA
March 5 Florida Atlantic Boca Raton, FL TBA TBA
March 7 Hartford Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
March 10 Hawaii Manoa, HI 5:35 p.m. TBA
March 11 Hawaii Manoa, HI 5:35 p.m. TBA
March 12 Hawaii Manoa, HI 12:35 p.m. TBA
March 13 Hawaii Manoa, HI 5:35 p.m. TBA
March 16 San Diego State San Diego, CA TBA TBA
March 17 San Diego State San Diego, CA TBA TBA
March 18 San Diego State San Diego, CA TBA TBA
March 19 San Diego State San Diego, CA TBA TBA
March 22 UMass Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
March 24 Rutgers Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
March 25 Rutgers Elliot Ballpark 1:05 p.m. FloSports
March 26 Rutgers Elliot Ballpark 1:05 p.m. FloSports
March 28 Boston College Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
March 31 UMBC Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
April 1 UMBC Dunkin' Donuts Park 2:05 p.m. FloSports
April 2 UMBC Elliot Ballpark 1:05 p.m. FloSports
April 4 Columbia Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
April 6 St. John's* Queens, NY TBA FloSports
April 8 St. John's* Queens, NY TBA FloSports
April 10 CCSU Dunkin' Donuts Park 4:05 p.m. FloSports
April 11 Bryant Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
April 14 Xavier* Cincinnati, OH TBA FloSports
April 15 Xavier* Cincinnati, OH TBA FloSports
April 16 Xavier* Cincinnati, OH TBA FloSports
April 18 Northeastern Elliot Ballpark 3:05 p.m. FloSports
April 19 Boston College Brighton, MA TBA ACC Network Extra
April 21 Georgetown* Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
April 22 Georgetown* Elliot Ballpark TBA FloSports
April 23 Georgetown* Elliot Ballpark TBA FloSports
April 25 Yale Dunkin' Donuts Park TBA FloSports
April 26 Army Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
April 28 Villanova* Villanova, PA TBA FloSports
April 29 Villanova* Villanova, PA TBA FloSports
April 30 Villanova* Villanova, PA TBA FloSports
May 5 Seton Hall* Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
May 6 Seton Hall* Elliot Ballpark TBA FloSports
May 7 Seton Hall* Elliot Ballpark 1:05 p.m. FloSports
May 9 LIU Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
May 10 Hofstra Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
May 12 Butler* Elliot Ballpark 6:05 p.m. FloSports
May 13 Butler* Elliot Ballpark TBA FloSports
May 14 Butler* Elliot Ballpark TBA FloSports
May 16 Rhode Island Kingston, RI TBA TBA
May 18 Creighton* Omaha, NE TBA FloSports
May 19 Creighton* Omaha, NE TBA FloSports
May 20 Creighton* Omaha, NE TBA FloSports
BIG EAST Tournament
May 25-28 TBD Mason, OH TBD TBD
NCAA Tournament
June 2-5 Regionals TBD TBD ESPN Networks
June 9-12 Super Regionals TBD TBD ESPN Networks
June 15-26 College World Series Omaha, NE TBD ESPN Networks
* - BIG EAST Conference game
Rankings via Coaches' Poll

