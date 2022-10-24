UConn baseball announces 2023 schedule

On Monday, UConn baseball revealed its 58-game 2023 schedule that includes a trip to Hawaii for Spring Break.

While teams are customarily permitted only a 56-game slate, UConn is traveling to Hawaii to play the Rainbow Warriors. Schools that make the trip out to the islands do not have those games count toward scheduling limits, as per NCAA rules.

As usual, the Huskies will rack up the frequent flier miles, with two trips out west and two to Florida to begin the season combined with conference visits to Cincinnati, Ohio and Omaha, Nebraska.

Overall, the Huskies will play 26 games at home, 23 of which will be on campus at Elliot Ballpark, while three more will be at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. The non-conference home slate is headlined by a three-game set against Rutgers (March 24-26), which finished in the top 50 in the RPI in 2022. UConn will also welcome in UMBC for three games (March 31-April 1), including one in downtown Hartford.

Home midweek opponents include Hartford (March 7), UMass (March 22), Boston College (March 28), Columbia (April 4), CCSU (April 10), Bryant (April 11), Northeastern (April 18), Yale (April 25), Army (April 26), LIU (May 9) and Hofstra (May 10). The CCSU and Yale games will take place at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Interestingly, Jim Penders’ team will play only two midweek road contests, one against Boston College (April 19) and another in Kingston against Rhode Island (May 16).

The non-conference docket features four games with Ohio State (February 17-20) to begin the year, a road trip to Cal (February 24-26) and a visit to Florida Atlantic (March 3-5). The Spring Break trip features a pair of four-game sets, one each against Hawaii (March 10-13) and San Diego State (March 16-19).

In Big East play, UConn will look to win its third consecutive Big East regular season championship. The Huskies open up its league schedule with a road trip to St. John’s (April 6-8), one of four such journeys on the year, as they also face Xavier (April 14-16), Villanova (April 28-30) and Creighton (May 18-20) away from home. Georgetown (April 21-23), Seton Hall (May 5-7) and Butler (May 12-14) all come to Storrs.

Penders also attempted to put together a strong schedule, with four games against teams that finished in the top 50 of last season’s RPI, with additional six contests in the back end of the top 100. Meanwhile, UConn has just eight non-conference matchups against sub-200 schools.