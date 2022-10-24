UConn men’s hockey earns first top-10 ranking in program history

UConn men’s hockey is a top-10 team. On Monday, the Huskies moved up to No. 10 in the USCHO Poll after splitting with No. 9 Boston University this weekend. Mike Cavanaugh’s squad came in at No. 14 last week.

This is the third consecutive poll that UConn is ranked higher than ever before, starting at No. 20 before climbing from No. 17 to No. 14 to No. 10. Before this season, the Huskies had never pushed higher than No. 19.

In its two games this week, UConn beat BU in overtime on Friday and then fell to the Terriers on Saturday. The loss was the Huskies’ first defeat of the season after they started 6-0-1. UConn leads Hockey East with eight points — though only two others teams have played four games.

The Huskies are the third-highest ranked Hockey East team, behind only UMass (No. 5) and BU (No. 9). Three other teams from the league are in the top 20 — Providence (No. 13), Northeastern (No. 15) and UMass Lowell (No. 18) — while Boston College and Merrimack both received votes.

In other lists, UConn came in at No. 7 in College Hockey Insider’s power rankings and No. 12 in ESPN’s John Buccigross’ top 16.