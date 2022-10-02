UConn football future opponents: Week 5

Saturday was a big day for UConn football, who beat Fresno State despite being 23.5-point underdogs at home.

Even though it’s merely the first week of October, UConn is already halfway through its 2022 season, with just six games remaining. The six remaining teams on the docket went 4-2 in Week 5.

FIU (2-2) - Oct. 8

The Panthers will head into next weekend’s matchup against UConn with some positive momentum after beating New Mexico State, 21-7, on Saturday night.

All the scoring was done in the first half, with a pair of missed field goals, one by each team, in the second half. FIU salted away the game with an impressive 12-play drive that lasted 7:08 but managed to go only 44 yards. Even with that drive, New Mexico State still won the time-of-possession battle.

Grayson James was solid under center, going 13-of-19 passing for 175 yards, throwing three touchdowns against zero interceptions. He added 43 yards on 18 rushes. RB Lexington Joseph had 80 yards on 14 carries.

Ball State (1-4) - Oct. 15

It took double overtime in Muncie, but Ball State escaped with a 44-38 home victory over Northern Illinois to capture the Bronze Stalk Trophy. The Huskies jumped out to a 21-0 lead and led by 17 points as late as the final minute of the third quarter, but the Cardinals tied the game with just 36 seconds remaining in regulation, driving 72 yards on 10 plays in just 1:26. Northern Illinois won the yardage battle, 526-480.

John Paddock was busy, throwing 58 times and completing 40 of them for 403 yards and three touchdowns, but he did throw a pair of interceptions. On the ground, Carson Steele ran 24 times for 77 yards, finding pay dirt another three times. The team combined for zero net yards on its other seven rushing attempts.

Boston College (2-3) - Oct. 29

The Eagles struggled last week against Florida State, but hung around as 13.5-point home underdogs against Louisville and ended up with a 33-32 win in Chestnut Hull on Saturday. After Boston College tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, neither team led by more than five and the game featured eight lead changes. This comes despite three Eagles turnovers, though the hosts outgained the Cardinals 454-352.

Phil Jurkovec had some better line play in front of him and had a much-improved stat line as a result. He completed 18 of his 21 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns, though he would throw one interception and lose two fumbles. Zay Flowers caught two of those touchdown passes and had 151 receiving yards. Alex Broome grabbed 83 yards and a touchdown on nine rushes, while Pat Garwo III ran 12 times for 66 yards.

UMass (1-4) - Nov. 4

UMass kept close on the road against Eastern Michigan but still took a 20-13 loss in Ypsilanti on Saturday. The Minutemen took a 13-0 lead early in the third quarter after their first possession of the second half sputtered, but only the hosts scored in the final 20 points of the contest, taking the 14-13 lead inside the final minute of the third quarter, overcoming a trio of turnovers.

It was another inefficient passing performance for Gino Campiotti, as he was 8-of-18 passing for 87 yards and an interception. However, he did have 25 rushes for 118 yards and had his team’s only touchdown of the day. Kay’Ron Adams also had 15 carries but only gained 37 yards.

Liberty (4-1) - Nov. 12

Old Dominion stuck around for awhile, tying the game with 3:01 left in the third quarter, but a pair of late touchdowns for Liberty proved to be the difference in a 38-24 victory. The teams were evenly matched, with a pair of turnovers each, 23 first downs for Liberty to 20 for the Monarchs, and a near-deadlock in the yardage battle, but the visitors were more opportunistic with their chances.

Kaidon Salter was 10-of-19 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns, but produced both of his team’s turnovers via the interception. He was supplemented by Johnathan Bennett, who was 7-of-9 for 98 yards and another score. Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis carried the load on the ground, with 31 of Liberty’s 39 rushing attempts. Hunter had 15 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns, with 60 more receiving yards and another score, while Louis (16 carries, 109 yards) also had a 100-yard day.

Army - (1-3) Nov. 19

The wet and cold conditions in West Point were no match for Georgia State, who dominated the Black Knights, 31-14. Army was outgained 456-365 and turned the ball over three times to just one for the visitors. The Panthers scored the game’s first 17 points and though Army got the deficit to within three early in the fourth quarter, Georgia State put it away late.

Cade Ballard was 1-of-7 passing for 11 yards and an interception, adding 65 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Tyhier Tyler led the Black Knights with 19 attempts and 110 yards on the ground, finding the end zone twice.