UConn men’s basketball tabbed to finish fourth in Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll

UConn men’s basketball was selected to finish fourth in the conference in the annual Big East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced ahead of Big East Media Day in New York City Tuesday morning. The Huskies did not receive first place vote and trailed Creighton, Xavier and Villanova in the poll.

Creighton, who received eight first-place votes and returns last year’s Big East Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard along with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Arthur Kaluma, was tabbed as preseason No. 1 in the Big East for the first time in program history. Head coach Greg McDermott also added one of the top transfers available in South Dakota State product Baylor Scheierman, the reigning Summit League Player of the Year and Preseason All-Big East Honorable Mention. The Bluejays are ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP Poll and No. 22 in KenPom.

While the Musketeers are unranked in the AP Poll, having received 29 votes, Xavier squeaked out second place in the preseason poll by one vote more than No. 16 Villanova. Despite the Wildcats making the Final Four last season, the loss of Hall of Fame head coach Jay Wright to retirement brings more uncertainty to the program than ever in the new Big East era with Kyle Neptune now at the helm. Xavier received two first-place votes to Villanova’s one, and the two programs ranked No. 38 and No. 20 respectively in KenPom.

After UConn, Providence, the defending regular season conference champion, is fifth. The Friars are followed by St. John’s, Seton Hall and Butler — now led by former Ohio State coach Thad Matta — then Marquette, Georgetown and DePaul.

The full 2022-23 Big East Preseason Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Poll can be found below, with first place votes in parentheses.