UConn men’s hockey climbs to No. 14 in USCHO Poll

After a dominant 6-1 win over Ohio State on Saturday — which followed up a 0-0 tie on Friday night — UConn men’s hockey moved up three spots to No. 14 in the latest USCHO Top 20 poll. For the second straight week, the Huskies are ranked higher than they’ve ever been. Their previous best was No. 17.

The Buckeyes fell from No. 11 to No. 16. UConn is one of six Hockey East schools ranked alongside No. 6 UMass, No. 9 Boston University, No. 11 Providence, No. 12 Northeastern and No. 19 UMass Lowell.

The Huskies are coming off one of their most impressive performances ever in their five-goal win over Ohio State — their largest margin of victory ever over a ranked opponent. Matthew Wood scored the opening goal on Saturday and added two assists en route to being named Hockey East Player of the Week.

UConn will have another ranked weekend on tap when it heads up to No. 9 BU for a two-game series at Agganis Arena on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET for both contests.