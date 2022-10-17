UConn women’s basketball to play St. John’s at UBS Arena, home of New York Islanders

When UConn women’s basketball travels to New York to battle St. John’s on Jan. 11 this season, it won’t play at the on-campus Carnesecca Arena. Instead, the Huskies will face the Red Storm at UBS Arena, the 18,500-seat home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

It’ll be the first women’s college basketball arena held at the venue, which opened in November 2021. Tickets will go on sale at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

JUST ANNOUNCED Our first women's college basketball game: @StJohnsWBB vs @UConnWBB on January 11. Use code UBSARENA on Thu 10/20 at 10am to get tickets.



Get more info here: https://t.co/4MrfkBTUAj pic.twitter.com/0nlsmtwSlg — UBS Arena (@UBSArena) October 17, 2022

In addition to the UConn-St. John’s game, UBS Arena will host the Gotham Classic Men’s Basketball between Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure in December and the Harlem Globetrotters in February. When St. John’s men’s basketball faced Kansas there last season, the Jayhawks complained of a “slick” floor.

Last year, the Huskies were supposed to play Georgetown at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington DC — home to the WNBA’s Washington Mystics — only to have the game canceled due to COVID-19.

Tip-off for UConn vs. St. John’s is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 11. SNY will broadcast the game.

Exhibition contest to air on TV

UConn women’s basketball’s exhibition contest against Kutztown on Nov. 6 will air in Connecticut on CW20. The school has not yet announced streaming options for the game, though the UConn Sports Network will have the radio call. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. ET from the XL Center.

In addition to Kutztown, the Huskies will play a closed-door scrimmage against an unnamed opponent on Oct. 22. Geno Auriemma told reporters at First Night that he couldn’t provide any more details until afterwards.

Big East Tournament isn’t going anywhere

Mohegan Sun Arena will continue to host the Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament through at least 2026. On Monday, the conference announced it signed a three-year extension with the arena, which officially begins in 2024.

“Over the last two years, Mohegan Sun Arena has proven to be a tremendous home for the BIG EAST Women’s Basketball Tournament,” said BIG EAST Commissioner Val Ackerman said in a release. “The facility and amenities are world class, and the unmatched support for women’s basketball in Connecticut has created an exciting atmosphere for our coaches, student-athletes and fans. We look forward to returning to Uncasville this March and for many years to come.”

Speaking of the conference, Big East Media Day is set for tomorrow, Oct. 18 at Madison Square Garden. The league will announce the results of the preseason poll in addition to the all-preseason awards and the all-preseason team. Auriemma and select players will speak to the media as well.