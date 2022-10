Ty Amonte hâd two goals to help lead the No. 17 UConn Huskies men’s hockey team to a 6-1 win over the No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at the XL Center on Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Wood, Ryan Tverberg, Jake Percival, and Jake Flynn also scored for the Huskies with Wood adding two helpers.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

