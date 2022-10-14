No. 17 UConn men’s hockey ties No. 11 Ohio State, 0-0

UConn men’s hockey earned a hard-fought tie over No. 11 Ohio State on Friday night, 0-0. The two teams held an exhibition shootout at the end of overtime — which the Buckeyes won — though it didn’t count for anything since the game went into the books as a tie.

The Huskies were out-shot 43-20 but the defense and goaltender Logan Terness held strong. Prior to the barrage tonight, Terness had only faced a total 32 shots in his first two games this season. UConn’s penalty kill also continued to excel, pitching another shutout on six shorthanded situations. On the season, the Huskies improved to 20-for-20 on the penalty kill.

Despite being heavily outshot on the night, UConn had the best opportunity to win in the game in 3-on-3 overtime. Ohio State goaltender Jakub Dobes went out to the side boards to play the puck, but fell down after Matthew Wood stole it away. Wood gave it to Bradley, who only a Buckeye skater between him and the goal but the sophomore missed the net entirely.

The first period was dominated by Ohio State. The visitors put together long stretches of zone time and only allowed UConn a handful of shots in transition. The Huskies continued to take on water in the second period after going to the penalty box five times but they turned away chance after chance from the Buckeyes.

In the final minute of the middle stanza, UConn committed back-to-back penalties, which gave Ohio State a long 5-on-3 power play that stretched into the third. Even with the two-man advantage, the Buckeyes couldn’t break through.

Shortly after the penalties expired, UConn had its only full power play opportunity of the night but struggled to get the puck into dangerous spots and only put one shot on net. Overall, the third period was even — both teams took nine shots but neither side found a winner.

After five minutes of overtime came and went, the two sides held a shootout — which essentially amounted to live practice. Ryan Tverberg, Wood and Andrew Lucas all missed their attempts for the Huskies while Travis Treloar scored the winner on Ohio State’s second try.

UConn recorded its first shutout of the year after only notching one all of last year. The Huskies moved to 4-0-1 on the season with the tie.

The two teams will return to action on Saturday for the second game of the series. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at the XL Center and on ESPN+.