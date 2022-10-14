UConn basketball 2022 First Night: How to watch, schedule of events

Basketball season kicks off today with First Night, where UConn students and fans will officially be introduced to the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball teams at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

This year’s event is once again open primarily for students, but season ticket holders did have an opportunity to claim free tickets for the event and there are none remaining, per Twitter.

How to watch

FloHoops will broadcast First Night for free.

Link: UConn First Night

FloHoops is available to download on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV. It can also be cast to a TV from a mobile device after downloading the FloSports app on Android or iPhone.

Schedule of events

2:00 p.m. ET - students can begin lining up for entry into Gampel

5:00 p.m. - Block party begins on Jim Calhoun way

6:00 p.m. - Doors open to Gampel — seating is on a first come, first serve basis

6:45 p.m. — First Night starts

7:00 p.m. — First Night officially begins

The event will feature multiple competitions between the White team, led by Andre Jackson, and the Blue team led by Paige Bueckers. Jackson and Bueckers drafted their respective teams earlier this week.

While Jackson won’t be participating due to his finger injury and Bueckers is out for the season due to a torn ACL, each player will be introduced. Then, select players will compete in a 3-point contest and a slam dunk contest, the latter of which features four national championship-winning alumni judges: Stefanie Dolson, Khalid El-Amin, Renee Montgomery, and Emeka Okafor.

We present to you: Your 2022 First Night Dunk Contest Judges! @UConnWBB | @UConnMBB pic.twitter.com/fumqex66CI — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) October 13, 2022

Notable Attendees

KK Arnold — Class of 2023 women’s basketball commit, No. 8 recruit overall

Ashlynn Shade — Class of 2023 women’s basketball commit, No. 5 recruit overall

Solo Ball — Class of 2023 men’s basketball commit, No. 69 recruit overall