The UConn Huskies women’s soccer team picked up a 3-1 win over the DePaul Blue Demons at a rainy Morrone Stadium at Rizza Performance Center on Thursday night.

Chioma Okafor, Emma Zaccagnini and Cara Jordan each scored a goal for the Huskies in the win.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

