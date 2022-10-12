Andre Jackson suffers fractured right pinky finger

UConn men’s basketball’s Andre Jackson suffered a fractured right pinky finger in practice and will be out indefinitely, the school announced Wednesday. Jackson underwent successful surgery on Wednesday and will be out through the rest of the month of October.

He will be reevaluated in November after conditioning and rehabilitation, per the school. His status for the Huskies’ season opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill is unknown.

“We will obviously miss Andre’s skill and experience on the court, but he will continue to contribute to the team with his tremendous energy and leadership,” head coach Dan Hurley said in a statement. “We look forward to getting him back in action as soon as he’s ready.”

Jackson averaged 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season as a sophomore for UConn. Prior to his injury, he figured to be a mainstay in the Huskies’ starting five along with returners Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins.