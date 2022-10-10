UConn men’s hockey moves up to No. 17 in USCHO Poll

UConn men’s hockey is up to No. 17 in the latest USCHO Poll, the program’s highest ranking ever. The Huskies are coming off a weekend sweep of Union, which improved their record to 4-0-0 — marking their best start since 1975-76.

Last week, UConn debuted in the polls at No. 20 and previously had never risen higher than No. 19 — which is where it ended the 2021-22 season. This weekend, the Huskies will have a ranked, undefeated matchup when No. 11 Ohio State — who is also 4-0-0 on the season — comes to the XL Center for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.

Five other Hockey East schools are ranked while three others received votes: Northeastern comes in the highest at No. 7 followed by Boston University at No. 9, UMass at No. 13, Providence at No. 15 and UMass Lowell at No. 16. UNH, Boston College and Merrimack all received at least one vote. Maine and Vermont are the only teams in the league that are not ranked or receiving votes.

In other polls, UConn moved up to No. 11 in John Buccigross’s top 16.

NEW BucciMane#cawlidgehawkey Top 16

1 Denver

2 North Dakota

3 Minnesota

4 Northeastern

5 MinnesotaDuluth

6 Quinnipiac

7 MinnesotaSt

8 BostonUniversity

9 Michigan

10 Notre Dame

11 UConn

12 Harvard

13 PennSt

14 OhioSt

15 Providence

16 StCloudSt pic.twitter.com/PUytLdFE0v — BucciParmPastaExtension (@Buccigross) October 9, 2022

On the women’s side, UConn fell out of the top 15 after being swept by No. 3 Northeastern. The Huskies received the second-most votes among unranked teams and will play Vermont next, who earned the third-most votes outside the poll.