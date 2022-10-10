UConn football future opponents: Week 6

The Huskies won their second straight game by trouncing FIU in Miami, 33-12. Now at 3-4, UConn has five games left and the distant possibility of bowl eligibility means Husky fans have more to cheer about than they have in years.

The Huskies’ five remaining opponents went 2-3 over the weekend, two of them even played each other. Here’s how it went down.

Ball State (3-3) - Oct. 15

Ball State won on the road at Central Michigan, 17-16, but was outgained and dominated in time of possession by the hosts. The Cardinals’ offense scraped together 236 yards and went a startling 0-for-13 on 3rd down. Quarterback John Paddock completed 15-of-27 for 122 yards and a touchdown while running back Carson Steele carried the ball 28 times for 124 yards.

After hitting a go-ahead field goal, Ball State’s defense held strong on three CMU possessions to seal the win. The game had three lead changes in the second half after the Chippewas jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Boston College (2-4): Oct. 29 at home

BC kept it somewhat close in the first half but ended up losing 31-3 against No. 5 Clemson. Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkevic completed less than half of his pass attempts, going 19-of-40 with 188 yards, and their running backs only managed 52 rushing yards.

Now 2-4, BC has wins over Maine and Louisville so far this season. They visit Wake Forest next week before taking a trip to Rentschler Field for the first time since 2003. The last meeting between these two teams was at Fenway Park in 2017.

UMass (1-5) Nov. 4 & Liberty (5-1) Nov. 12 - both at home

The two future UConn opponents met this past weekend, with Liberty prevailing 42-24 in a game that was over after the Flames scored 35 points across the second and third quarter. UMass got on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter, but didn’t hit paydirt again until the game was well out of hand.

Liberty moved the ball at will, racking up 453 yards of offense, including 194 on the ground. Flames QB Jonathan Bennett completed 9-of-18 pass attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns, adding 50 rushings yards. Shedro Louis scored three rushing touchdowns while Dae Dae Hunter paced Liberty runners with 78 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown.

For UMass, two players attempted seven passes each, totaling 88 yards through the air, mostly in garbage time. The MInutemen added two fourth quarter touchdowns to make this score closer than the game really was, including one on a fumble recovery.

Army (1-4): UConn visits West Point on Nov. 19

Army lost at No. 15 Wake Forest, 45-10, allowing 488 yards including 221 on the ground, and didn’t get on the board itself until the 4th quarter. Three Army QBs combined to complete 10-of-21 pass attempts for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while the Black Knights ran the ball 53 times for 225 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

UConn ends its season at West Point. Could the Huskies be going for win #6 in that one? It’s possible!