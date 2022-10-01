The ultimate 2022-23 UConn men’s hockey preview

The day has finally arrived. After a long offseason, UConn men’s hockey opens the 2022-23 campaign at Vermont tonight at 7 p.m. To get you ready, we’ve put all our preview content in one place.

The coaching staff

“Cavanaugh affirmed his commitment to the Huskies’ program amid reports that he’s a top candidate for the now-vacant position at Boston College following Jerry York’s retirement.”

“If Boston College came calling a few years ago, Cavanaugh might’ve felt differently. But now that his family is getting older, the new rink is going up and he’s become more established at UConn, he didn’t want to leave it all behind. Cavanaugh still has plenty of love for his home of 18 years — he met his wife at Chestnut Hill and their two kids were baptized on the campus — but that chapter of his time at BC has ended. He’s not ready to start a new one.

‘I want to continue to write this chapter at UConn,’ he said.”

“An alumnus of BU, Pereira had been an assistant with the Huskies since 2013, when Mike Cavanaugh took over at UConn.”

“Pereira has spent the last five years as an assistant coach at Avon Old Farms, one of the top prep schools for hockey in New England. UConn will be his first collegiate job.”

“This program is going to be here 50 years from now. Hockey is hockey. Nobody’s bigger than the program.”

The roster

“The Huskies’ introduced 16 new players, made up of four transfers and 12 freshmen. It’s an offense-heavy group with 12 forwards, three defensemen, and one goaltender.”

“He’s always been a fireplug type forward. Competitive as hell and kill penalties. The type of player that I like to bring in here who’s going to drive up the level of practice and compete of day in and day out.”

“He’s a reclamation project that UConn is banking on for offense this year.”

“They’re fitting in perfectly and it’s been smooth.”

“Together, those 11 players combined for 62.4 percent of UConn’s goals and 59.4 percent of its points last season. To replace that production, the Huskies will count on a mix of improvement from their returners, transfers and high-upside freshmen.”

“The Huskies bring back a veteran group with one fifth-year, two seniors, one junior and a sophomore.”

“Last season, Darion Hanson put together the best season of any goaltender in UConn’s Hockey East Era…Now, the Huskies will turn to two far less established options: sophomore Logan Terness and freshman Arsenii Sergeev.”

“I just think he was ready…There are some players that need extra years and some guys score two points a game in the BC League.”

Jersey numbers for UConn’s newcomers

UConn men's hockey's incoming class is finally official.



The Huskies will add four transfers and 12 freshmen; made up of 12 forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender.



Full list of newcomers: pic.twitter.com/iLPErIzQBR — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) September 12, 2022

The schedule

“The Huskies will play 17 games at home.”

“The target date for the opening game at the new, on-campus arena is mid-January. Specifically, a matchup with Northeastern on Saturday, Jan. 14.”

“The men’s college doubleheader will take place five days after the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins square off in the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway. UConn previously played at the ballpark in 2017 when it fell to Maine, 4-0.”

“Only two of the Huskies’ contests will even come outside New England — the Frozen Apple and the road trip to LIU.”

The new arena

“The school launched a micro-site with information about the upcoming season for season ticket holders that reveals how the Huskies plan to split games between the XL Center in Hartford and Storrs.”

“Mike Cavanaugh has done his homework. He arrived in Storrs in 2013 to guide UConn’s men’s hockey program into Hockey East and then had to wait eight years for a new arena to be turned from a concept into a reality. He knows where everything is.

“UConn’s new, on-campus hockey arena finally has a name: Toscano Family Ice Forum, named ‘in recognition of a leadership gift’ by Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Toscano and his family.”

“In the seating bowl, nearly all the chairbacks have been installed. There’s a nod to Gampel Pavilion with one row of red chairs among a sea of navy blue chairs.”

The opening series

“Last season, the Catamounts played 17 one-goal games and lost 12, which shows how competitive they were in most of their contests.”

“Terness edged out freshman Arsenii Sergeev to take the ice in the opener, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if the two split the weekend.”

“The team will need time to gel which could lead to a slow start that leads to a few frustrating results. UConn is still good enough to earn a respectable finish but the early growing pains will drop the Huskies to sixth.”