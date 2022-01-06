UConn to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend athletic games

Due to rising infections both in Connecticut and around the country, UConn will require all fans — excluding those under the age of 12 — to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game in order to attend all home contests beginning on Saturday, Jan. 15. The school announced the new policy on Thursday.

Fans can show their CDC-issued vaccine card (a photo of it also works) or use the CT WiZ web portal. This only applies to those who are fully vaccinated by CDC standards, which is two weeks after a two-dose vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after a one-dose vaccine like Johnson & Johnson.

Unvaccinated fans must have a negative COVID-19 test administered by a health professional. PCR or rapid antigen tests are both accepted but at-home tests will not be. Proof of the negative test can be in either physical or digital form. This includes anyone who has received a medical or religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A form of identification will also be required alongside the proof of vaccination or negative test.

In the release, UConn urged fans with COVID-19 symptoms not to attend games and recommend those who do plan on coming to arrive early to deal with slower entry times. The school will continue to require all in attendance to wear a face covering unless actively eating or drinking.

The first game under the new rules will be UConn women’s basketball vs. Xavier at the XL Center on Saturday, Jan. 15.