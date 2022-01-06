UConn men’s basketball game against Butler rescheduled for Jan. 18

Even though UConn men’s basketball has not played in over two weeks due to its COVID-19 related pause, the Huskies have only had two games impacted due to the timing of the holidays — a road game against Xavier and home tilt versus Butler that was initially set for New Year’s Day. The Huskies’ game against the Musketeers was rescheduled earlier this week for Feb. 11, and now the school announced that the initially cancelled game against the Bulldogs will now take place on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at the XL Center at 7 p.m. FS1 will broadcast the game.

The addition of the Jan. 18 game means UConn and Butler will play twice in three games, as the Huskies head to Indianapolis on Jan. 20 to take on the Bulldogs at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Assuming UConn has enough players to take on Seton Hall on the road Saturday, the Huskies may have managed to get through their COVID-19 pause without forfeiting any conference games. This gives UConn a better shot to compete for the Big East title and improve their seeding for a potential NCAA Tournament berth.

UConn also provided information on how ticket holders can use their original tickets for the new Butler game.

“Season ticket holders will retain access to their seats for the game on Jan. 18 by using their original tickets. Patrons who purchased a three-game mini-plan or single-game ticket to the game against Butler, can utilize their same game ticket(s) for the rescheduled game. Fans can manage their tickets by logging into their account at UConnTickets.com. Mobile tickets for the Butler game will automatically update and paper tickets for that game will be valid on Jan. 18.For additional questions please contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office.”