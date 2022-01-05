UConn men’s hockey’s game at AIC rescheduled

UConn men’s hockey’s game at AIC has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7:05 p.m., the school announced Wednesday. The two teams were originally set to play a home-and-home series on Dec. 9 and 11 before the Huskies’ COVID outbreak forced it to be postponed.

Now, UConn’s trip to the MassMutual Center is back on the schedule, though a make-up for the game at the XL Center has not been added back and may ultimately be canceled. The Huskies also had their series with Merrimack rescheduled to midweek dates. They will host the Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and make the return trip on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

AIC is one of the top non-Hockey East programs in New England. While the Yellow Jackets are just 6-9-0 on the season, they are 27th in the Pairwise rankings — just five spots behind UConn.

The Huskies opened the second half with a 6-3 loss at Harvard last Sunday and will play at Boston College on Saturday in their only action this season.