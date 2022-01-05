 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chasing Perfection: Geno vs. Muffet

Without any basketball the last week, Geno Auriemma created some entertainment on his own with some fiery comments about Muffet McGraw.

By Daniel Connolly
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UConn Huskies Vs Notre Dame Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

UConn women’s basketball still hasn’t played since returning from Christmas because of COVID, but Geno Auriemma still found ways to make headlines. On Monday, the coach blasted Muffet McGraw for her comments about ESPN’s supposed bias towards the Huskies.

On this episode, we discuss that showdown, talk about UConn’s COVID issues, come up with some theories about this year’s team and also look at what’s going on around the rest of the country.

Last episode | Episode archive

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or Soundcloud!

More From The UConn Blog

Loading comments...