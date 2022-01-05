Chasing Perfection: Geno vs. Muffet

UConn women’s basketball still hasn’t played since returning from Christmas because of COVID, but Geno Auriemma still found ways to make headlines. On Monday, the coach blasted Muffet McGraw for her comments about ESPN’s supposed bias towards the Huskies.

On this episode, we discuss that showdown, talk about UConn’s COVID issues, come up with some theories about this year’s team and also look at what’s going on around the rest of the country.

