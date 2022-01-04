UConn men’s basketball game against Xavier rescheduled

The Big East announced on Tuesday that UConn men’s basketball’s game against Xavier, originally scheduled for Dec. 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, will now be played Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. and broadcast on FS1.

The game was canceled Dec. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies’ program, but in accordance with conference policy, an alternate date was found.

The men’s program still has one game considered canceled, as its Jan. 1 date with Butler at XL Center was also pushed off due to the outbreak within the team after the Christmas break. It is unclear whether that game will have a new date.

UConn women’s basketball has seen four games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, as Friday’s road game against Villanova was called off Tuesday afternoon as well. The conference is seeking to reschedule the Huskies’ games against DePaul, Georgetown and Marquette, but it is unclear whether any of the four games will be played.

The men’s squad are next scheduled to play on Saturday at 12 p.m. against Seton Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Television coverage will come on FOX.