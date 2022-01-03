Tyrese Martin, RJ Cole named to Big East honor roll

Despite not playing for nearly two weeks, the UConn men’s basketball team had two players named to the Big East’s Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. Tyrese Martin and RJ Cole both earned the honor for their performance against Marquette, as the conference did not hand out honors last week due to the holidays.

Martin reached a new career-high in the win over the Golden Eagles, scoring 25 points and adding six rebounds in his second game back from a left wrist injury. Cole continued his hot scoring streak in the win as well, dropping 20 points while adding seven assists and two steals. Cole has now scored 20 or more points in four games this season and has emerged as a focal point of the Huskies’ offense, especially with big man Adama Sanogo missing time due to a core injury.

The Huskies have not played since the 78-70 win over Marquette on Dec. 21, as a COVID-19 outbreak within the program has led to the cancellation of two games — a Dec. 28 clash at Xavier and a Jan. 1 home game against Butler.

As head coach Dan Hurley and the rest of the team that tested positive recover from their symptoms, the team’s next game is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8 at Seton Hall, through the school has not provided on update on the team’s status since the cancellation of the Butler game.

Despite not playing for over 10 days, the Huskies remain unranked in this week’s AP Poll but did receive five more votes than last week for a total of 39 votes.