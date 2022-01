The Harvard Crimson outscored the UConn Huskies four to one over the final 37 minutes on their way to a 6-3 win at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Boston, MA on January 2, 2022.

Artem Shlaine, Jachym Kondelik and Kevin O’Neill had the goals for the Huskies.

Photo ©: Ian Bethune

