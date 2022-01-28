 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chasing Perfection: The Caroline Ducharme Show

We discuss UConn women’s basketball’s win over DePaul, the NCAA initial bracket reveal and more.

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

If it wasn’t obvious before, it is now: Caroline Ducharme is UConn women’s basketball’s newest star. The freshman hit the Huskies’ first game-winning shot in 14 years to lift the Huskies past DePaul, 80-78.

On this week’s episode, we break down the game, why the win’s so important and how it changes our perception of the team.

We also look at the NCAA’s initial bracket reveal, discuss whether or not UConn can become a 2-seed by the end of the season and close with a couple quick hitters.

