UConn football adds another wave of commitments for the class of 2022

UConn’s plans for the 2022 football season are rounding into shape, as the Huskies continue to fill out their roster via incoming freshmen and the transfer portal. The Huskies added three more players this week, with commitments from long snapper Tommy Zozus, defensive lineman Sokoya McDuffie and athlete Lee Molette III.

Molette is the lone class of 2022 recruit in this group, and is a defensive back/wide receiver from Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 180 lbs, and held offers from Central Michigan and Miami (Ohio) before committing to the Huskies.

Molette has size and speed at the wide receiver position, operating as the No. 1 receiver at Ravenwood and catching passes from four-star Florida State commit Chris Parson. He hauled in 39 catches for 956 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games during his senior season.

McDuffie adds some experience to the defensive line unit that is suffering for depth after the expected departure of Travis Jones and losing Lwal Uguak to the transfer portal. McDuffie redshirted his first year at Old Dominion, didn’t play during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hit it big in 2021 with 28 tackles, 6.5 for loss and four sacks. He should have three years of eligibility remaining with the Huskies.

McDuffie is a mountain of a man, standing 6-foot-5 and listed at 310 lbs, has fast hands and impressive physicals, and will be a big addition to UConn’s front seven.

Last, but certainly not least, UConn’s special teams unit received a boost with the addition of long snapper Tommy Zozus. The graduate transfer spent the last four years of his college career at FIU, and held offers from North Texas and ECU.

The next date to circle on the UConn football calendar is national signing day, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as UConn hopes to fill out the rest of its 2022 recruiting class by then.