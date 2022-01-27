UConn women’s basketball’s game at Providence on Sunday pushed back to 7:30

UConn women’s basketball game at Providence on Sunday has been moved to 7:30 p.m. at Alumni Hall instead of 11 a.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, the school announced Thursday. SNY will still air the game.

With a winter storm expected to hit Providence on Saturday, the Friars’ men’s basketball game against Marquette has been rescheduled from Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to Sunday at 12:30 p.m., which caused the change.

As a result, Providence men’s basketball will play at 12,410-seat Dunkin’ Donuts Center downtown while the women’s team will face the Huskies at the 1,854-seat Alumni Hall on the school’s campus.

Last night, UConn beat DePaul 80-78 on the road. The Friars are 9-9 on the season and 4-5 in Big East play.