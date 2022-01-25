UConn women’s basketball’s two 2022 signees named McDonalds’ All-Americans

UConn’s two 2022 signees have been named McDonalds’ High School All-Americans. Isuneh “Ice” Brady and Ayanna Patterson were each named to the 24-player roster and will play in the 2022 McDonalds’ All-American game in Chicago on Tuesday, March 29.

Brady is the No. 3 player in the class while Patterson is No. 4. Together, they’re expected to be the Huskies’ frontcourt of the future once they arrive on campus this summer.

“During the recruiting period for this class, we set out to find a couple bigs who could play multiple positions,” Auriemma said in a release after the two players signed their letters of intent to UConn. “I think we found the two best in the country in Ayanna and Ice. As a tandem, I think they’re going to give us exactly what we were looking for.”

Brady, San Diego native, committed to UConn in December of her sophomore year. Meanwhile, Patterson — out of Fort Wayne, Indiana — hadn’t stepped foot on campus when she picked the Huskies.

“You gotta really admire a kid who has that much trust both in herself and us to want to be able to make that commitment at that time,” Auriemma said of Patterson.

While both players will play in the post, they feature different skillsets. Brady is closer to a traditional big at 6-foot-3 but is comfortable with the ball in her hands and is capable of knocking down jump shots. Meanwhile, Patterson is a 6-foot-2 super-athlete who can dunk with two hands.

Here’s UConn commit Ayanna Patterson casually throwing down a two-handed dunk.



Yes, you read that rightpic.twitter.com/lXJnJBduSf — Daniel Connolly (@DanielVConnolly) June 11, 2021

UConn’s roster currently features eight former McDonalds’ All-Americans: Seniors Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Evina Westbrook and Christyn Williams, junior Aubrey Griffin, sophomore Paige Bueckers and freshmen Amari DeBerry, Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the McDonalds’ All-American games were canceled due to COVID-19.