How to watch: No. 25 UConn men’s basketball at Butler Bulldogs | 9 p.m., FS1

When: Thursday, Jan. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: FS1

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -8.5, over/under 128.5

KenPom Predicted Score: UConn 67, Butler 61

After soundly defeating Butler on Tuesday at the XL Center, UConn heads out to Indianapolis to take on the Bulldogs once again, this time at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. It’s certainly rare for a college basketball team to play the same team twice in such a short span, but the Huskies have another prime opportunity to pick up a conference road win against a struggling Butler squad.

UConn (12-4, 3-2 Big East) essentially dominated start to finish on Tuesday thanks to another impressive game from Adama Sanogo, who posted his third-straight double with 13 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. While the Huskies never really let the Bulldogs get close, UConn will need to do a better job at containing freshman guard Simas Lukosius, who dropped 17 points off the bench for Butler. Aside from Lukosius, the Huskies will also need to keep an eye out for Jayden Taylor, who had a game-high 19 points on Tuesday while keeping big man Bryce Nze (eight points, seven rebounds) in check.