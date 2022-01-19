Chasing Perfection: The hits don’t stop for UConn

The hits keep coming for UConn women’s basketball. Ahead of the Huskies’ matchup at Oregon on Monday, they lost senior guard Christyn Williams to COVID protocols and subsequently didn’t have the necessary firepower to play a competitive game on the road.

On this week’s episode, we discuss how much we can takeaway from the loss, what concerns us the most about the team’s play, Olivia Nelson-Ododa strong performance and more. We also look back at UConn’s wins over Butler and Xavier, and explain why they’re still important.

