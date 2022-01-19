Three-star quarterback Zion Turner commits to UConn football

UConn secured a big win on the recruiting trail when quarterback Zion Turner announced his commitment to the program on Wednesday.

Turner is a dual-threat quarterback from Miami, Florida who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. In his three seasons as a starter for the national powerhouse, Turner went 37-2, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 4,951 yards and 59 touchdowns.

Turner is rated a three-star recruit on both Rivals and 247. He is ranked the No. 37 quarterback in the nation per 247, and the third-ranked quarterback in the state. He held interest from a number of Power Five schools before committing to UConn, including LSU, A&M, Louisville, and Miami.

Turner committed to UConn after attending an official visit to the school this past weekend. UConn extended an offer to him last month.

Turner will join a quarterback room at UConn that has started to fill up heading into 2022. True freshman Tyler Phommachanh broke onto the scene in 2021, showing promise in three games played, going 25-for-72 passing with 321 yards and a touchdown. Steven Krajewski, the man who replaced him after his season-ending injury, is less mobile than Roberson and Phommachanh, but is a more efficient passer, going 148-272 with 10 touchdowns in his UConn career.

The Huskies also added Cale Millen as a transfer from Northern Arizona, another pro-style quarterback. They also earned the commitment of Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson, who made one appearance in the 2019 season for Penn State before redshirting in 2020, appearing in three games during the 2021 season in relief for an injured Sean Clifford, going 11-for-28 passing and eventually getting surpassed for the backup QB spot.

The next date to circle on the UConn football calendar is national signing day, on Wednesday, February 2, as UConn hopes to fill out the rest of its 2022 recruiting class by then.