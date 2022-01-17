Christyn Williams misses UConn’s loss to Oregon due to COVID protocols, timetable for return uncertain

Christyn Williams has entered COVID-19 protocols and will miss UConn women’s basketball’s meeting with Oregon on Monday. The team announced the news a little more than an hour before tip-off.

No other UConn players or staff are impacted.

After the game, Geno Auriemma said the Huskies found out on Sunday that Williams wouldn’t play against Oregon. He didn’t have an answer for when the senior will return, though.

“We’ll know more once we get back,” Auriemma said. “It could be could be five days, could be 10 days. Right now, I have no idea.”

Without Williams, the Huskies had just three guards available in the loss on Monday night: Caroline Ducharme, Nika Mühl and Evina Westbrook.

Williams was also coming off two of her best games of the season. At Butler, she set a career-high seven steals and also finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists before following it up with a 19-point, five-rebound, three-assist day against Xavier on Saturday.

“I thought Christyn was playing at a real high level and she had put together a bunch of really good games,” Auriemma said Monday.

The coach did have a positive update on freshman Azzi Fudd, who has missed nine games with a foot injury.

“Azzi is coming along and we got pretty good news on her the other day that she can start doing some workouts,” Auriemma said. “So hopefully, little by little, we’ll get her out on the court before too long.”