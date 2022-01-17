Adama Sanogo named Big East Player of the Week

For the second time this season, the Big East named UConn forward Adama Sanogo the conference’s Player of the Week.

Sanogo and the Huskies played just one game this week as their matchup against Providence was cancelled, but the Mali native made the most of the their game against the Red Storm, scoring 26 points and adding 18 rebounds and six blocks to lead UConn to an overtime win.

The double-double marked the second in a row for the sophomore after scoring 18 points and 16 rebounds in the Huskies’ loss to Seton Hall. While Sanogo’s 26 points were not a career high — he scored 30 points against now-No. 2 Auburn in overtime in the Bahamas — the performance against the Red Storm showed the best glimpse of the dominant force he can become.

In the win over St. John’s, Sanogo displayed the talent that has made him a force this season by owning the glass and scoring almost at will in the post. But unlike some of his other performances this season, he showcased improved areas in his game. He finally displayed some comfort shooting the ball — and converting — from midrange and routinely found open teammates when he drew double teams down low.

Defensively, Sanogo once again stayed out of foul trouble — his biggest problem last year — while showing improved footwork and shot-blocking ability, swatting six shots and altering many more. When the game was on the line, Sanogo converted from the free throw line to force overtime when the Huskies sputtered to end regulation and allowed them to reset and pull away for a crucial conference victory.