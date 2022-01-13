UConn men’s basketball’s game at No. 23 Providence canceled

The UConn men’s basketball game at No. 23 Providence set for Jan. 15 has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Friars’ program, the Big East announced on Thursday. It’s the second game in a row that has been canceled for Providence, as the Friars experienced COVID-19 issues on Tuesday, Jan. 11 causing them to cancel their game against Creighton.

The Big East will try to reschedule the game for a later date.

UConn’s road matchup against PC would have marked the first season series the Huskies would have completed in Big East play this season. The two schools first faced off on Dec. 18 in the Huskies’ Big East opener, with UConn losing 57-53.

With the cancellation, UConn’s next game is set for Jan. 18 against Butler at the XL Center — a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program in late December. They will wrap up their season series just two days later when UConn heads to Indianapolis to take on the Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Jan. 20.

Including the Providence game, UConn has now had three games canceled due to COVID-19 issues, two of which were canceled when the Huskies’ had to pause. Both of those games, including the aforementioned Butler game and a matchup against Xavier that is now set for Feb. 11, have been rescheduled by the Big East.