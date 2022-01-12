UConn men’s hockey’s Jachym Kondelik and Ryan Tverberg named Hobey Baker Award candidates

UConn men’s hockey’s Jachym Kondelik and Ryan Tverberg have been named candidates for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the best player in college hockey each season. Schools can submit at least three players to the initial list.

Previously, just four Huskies have ever been named candidates. Jonny Evans made the list of 50 players last season while Adam Huska, Max Letunov, and Tage Thompson were selected back in 2017.

Tverberg is in the midst of a breakout sophomore season, leading UConn with nine goals and 17 points this season. At times, he’s carried the Huskies’ offense, like when he recorded 10 points (six goals, four assists) over the course of just six games in the first half. Tverberg was also one of three collegiate players to earn an invite to Canada’s World Juniors camp in December alongside the No. 1 and No. 5 picks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He was originally expected to come to UConn as a part of the class of 2021, but enrolled early and joined the team after the first semester of the 2020-21 season. He totaled just four goals and three assists in 14 games before exploding this season.

“The biggest change in his game is becoming not only just a one-trick pony offensively, he’s becoming a complete 200 foot player,” head coach Mike Cavanaugh said about Tverberg in December.

Meanwhile, Kondelik has six goals and a team-high 10 assists this season. The senior captain is also one of the best players ever to come through the program and is closing in on history.

Kondelik is currently the career leader in assists in UConn’s Hockey East Era with 65 and needs seven more to become the all-time leader in the program’s Division I history. He’s also eight points away from becoming the career leader in that category during the Hockey East Era and 13 away from becoming one of seven players in the Huskies’ Division I history to reach the 100-point mark.

The list of candidates will be cut to 10 on March 16. After that, the Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists will be announced on March 31 and the winner will be named on April 8 during the Frozen Four in Boston.

Voting is now open with phase one running until Sunday, March 8 at midnight. Fans can cast their ballot at hobeybaker.com/vote.