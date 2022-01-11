UConn men’s hockey falls at AIC, 3-1

UConn men’s hockey turned in an uninspired performance during a 3-1 loss on the road to the AIC Yellow Jackets.

The Huskies fell behind 2-0 in the third period but got back within one courtesy of a snipe from Jachym Kondelik with 8:15 remaining. However, AIC scored its third goal with three minutes to play and put UConn’s comeback effort to bed.

Freshman Logan Terness made his first career start in goal for the Huskies. Though he took the loss, Terness mostly played well and stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced.

After a mostly uneventful first 15 minutes, AIC opened the scoring. UConn turned the puck over near its own blue line and the Yellow Jackets jumped on it. Eric Otto took it towards the corner and dropped it to Chris Van Os-Shaw, who beat Terness glove-side to give AIC a 1-0 lead.

The second period didn’t feature much more action. The Huskies generated better opportunities including a back-post one-timer from Ryan Tverberg that got kicked away during one of UConn’s three power plays — all of which came up empty. Later, Hudson Schandor got denied twice by the goalie and another time by the crossbar.

In the third period, AIC came out strong and put the Huskies on their heels. The Yellow Jackets notched a second goal five minutes in on a pretty cross-ice pass from Jake Stella to Chris Theodore. UConn didn’t get its first shot of the period until after AIC scored and needed a moment of individual brilliance to even get on the board.

Kondelik won a puck battle in the corner, took it towards the center of the ice, and fired a shot into the top-right corner to get the deficit down to one. After that, the Huskies’ increased their energy and created more offensive chances but couldn’t find the equalizer.

The game turned into a back-and-forth affair and the Yellow Jackets converted on a rush the other way to put the game away.

With the loss, UConn drops to 9-8-0 on the season. The Huskies will return to action at home on Friday against Boston University.