Chasing Perfection: UConn finally returns to action

After 21 days off because of the holidays and COVID, the Huskies finally got back on the court with a win over Creighton on Sunday.

By Daniel Connolly
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn women’s basketball is finally back after a long layoff due to both the Christmas break and COVID problems in the program. The Huskies kicked off the new year with a 63-55 win over Creighton on Sunday and have three games on tap in the upcoming week.

On this episode, we break down UConn’s performance, look at Caroline Ducharme’s continued ascent, discuss our level of concern with the team’s seniors, provide an update on the health of the sidelined players and more.

After that, we talk about Sue Bird’s decision to return for a 19th WNBA season and run through which former Huskies are set to hit free agency this month.

Lastly, we look ahead of the Huskies’ matchups with Butler on Wednesday, Xavier on Saturday and Oregon on Monday.

Last episode | Episode archive

