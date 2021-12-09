Former UConn goalie Adam Huska makes NHL debut with New York Rangers

Former UConn men’s hockey goaltender Adam Huska made his NHL debut on Wednesday night with the New York Rangers. He’s now the third Husky from the school’s Hockey East era to play in the NHL, joining Tage Thompson and Max Letunov.

While Huska took the loss in his first start, giving up seven goals while stopping 39 of 46 shots, his performance might not have been as bad as the numbers suggest.

“He was great in the first,” Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant said, according to the New York Post. “I think they had [19] shots and he made some really key saves. But we lost as a team, definitely.”

Huska faced the Colorado Avalanche — one of the best offenses in the NHL — and the team had only returned from a trip to Chicago at 3 a.m. that morning. The goalie only joined the Rangers on Wednesday after the team put starter Igor Shesterkin on injured reserve. Previously, Huska started six games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, where he owned a 2.20 goals against average and .924 save percentage.

A seventh round pick of the Rangers in 2015, Huska spent three seasons at UConn from 2016-19. He went 20-38-8 between the pipes during the Huskies’ earlier years in Hockey East with a 2.90 GAA and .908 save percentage. Huska also played for Slovakia at the 2016 and 2017 World Junior Championships.