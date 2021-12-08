 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chasing Perfection: How does UConn cope without Paige Bueckers?

By Daniel Connolly
UConn women’s basketball will be without Paige Bueckers for the next 6-8 weeks. To make matters worse, the Huskies will also be missing Azzi Fudd, Nika Mühl and Aubrey Griffin due to various injuries and ailments.

On this episode, we discuss the impact of Bueckers’ absence, look at who has to step up in her place, make some predictions at how UConn does without its superstar and look ahead to the team’s next couple of games.

