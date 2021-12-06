UConn men’s hockey’s upcoming series with AIC postponed

The first half of UConn men’s hockey’s season is over earlier than expected.

The team’s upcoming series with AIC, set for Thursday and Saturday, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program. Their two games this past weekend against Merrimack were also called off due to the outbreak of the virus. Potential make-up dates for all four games are to be determined.

UConn is not scheduled to play again until after the winter break when it will travel up to Boston to face Harvard on Jan. 2.

Last Thursday, head coach Mike Cavanaugh told reporters on his weekly Zoom call that “a couple” players were in COVID protocols. More positive tests came on Friday and soon, UConn didn’t have the 15 skaters and two goaltenders required by Hockey East to play Merrimack.

With players in protocol for 10 days after a positive test, the Huskies won’t have the numbers required to play AIC this weekend.

Luckily, Ryan Tverberg tested negative and has returned to Canada, according to a source. The sophomore forward became one of three collegiate players invited to the Canadian World Juniors’ camp last Wednesday, so he’ll still be able to participate as long as he stays healthy.

UConn is 8-6-0 on the season and 5-4-0 in Hockey East play.