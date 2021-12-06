UConn football secures first commitments of Jim Mora era

UConn football secured the first few commitments of the Jim Mora era on Sunday, earning verbals from class of 2022 recruits Derek Spearman Jr. and Denzel Mountali-Johnstown. The Huskies also received re-commitments from Donovan Branch and Nathan Voorhis, who reopened their commitments in October after the departure of Randy Edsall.

UConn’s class of 2022 now sits at eight members according to Rivals, after a rash of decommitments that is typical when a coaching change occurs. The program hosted at least 10 potential recruits and transfers, and is likely hoping to add to the list from that group.

Derek Spearman announced his commitment on Sunday. He’s a 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. defensive back currently playing for the Loomis Chafee School (CT) who is a three-star recruit according to 247, and not rated by Rivals.

After an amazing OV, I am excited to announce my commitment to @UConnFootball‼️ I will be an early enrollee, and want to thank the schools that recruited me. Special thanks to my coaches supporting me #Bl22dBlue @UConnCoachMora

The super-athletic defensive back had an impressive list of offers, including Purdue, Miami (FL), and Nebraska. Spearman was one of the players on campus for his official visit and plans on enrolling early.

Mountali announced his commitment soon after his teammate Spearman. He’s a 6-5, 230 lb tight end originally from Vancouver, and also committed soon after his official visit.

Mountali is not rated by the recruiting sites but held offers from multiple Ivy League schools.

Mora has also been working hard to keep a number of the players who previously recommitted under Edsall.

Voorhis is an edge rusher from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He stands 6’4” and weighs in at 230 lbs and holds a handful of offers from FCS school, having recently been named the No. 49 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 4 defensive end by PennLive.

Branch was one of the highest-rated players who had originally committed to Edsall’s 2022 recruiting class, according to Rivals, so keeping him as a part of it is a huge win. Branch is a 6-foot-3 defensive end from Winter Garden, Florida, a three-star recruit who held offers from Syracuse, Georgia Tech, and Iowa State before committing to UConn.

Mora still has work to do as he fills out his class of 2022 roster, with early signing day just a short while away on December 16 and over 10 spots to fill. After such a busy weekend on campus, expect more commitments to be announced soon.