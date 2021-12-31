UConn women’s basketball’s game against Georgetown canceled

UConn women’s basketball’s game at Georgetown on Wednesday, Jan. 5 has been canceled due to COVID problems within the Huskies’ program, the team announced Friday.

UConn has not played since returning from Christmas break. The Huskies’ matchup with Marquette on Wednesday, Jan. 29 was canceled because of COVID problems in the Golden Eagles’ program while their trip to DePaul on Friday, Dec. 31 was axed after the virus hit their own program.

The Big East will try to reschedule all the games. The conference’s policy requires seven scholarship players and one coach to be available to play, though individual teams decide whether or not they can meet that threshold. The Big East still has a 10-day isolation implemented for anyone who tests positive despite the CDC’s recent announcement that asymptomatic individuals or those with resolving symptoms can leave isolation after five days.

In addition to the COVID problems, UConn had also been dealing with injuries prior to Christmas. The Huskies were without Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin and Nika Mühl, leaving them with just eight healthy players — only three of whom were guards.

UConn men’s basketball is also dealing with a COVID outbreak. On Thursday, head coach Dan Hurley — who tested positive — said nine of his players either have COVID or are showing symptoms. The extent of the women’s basketball team’s issues with the virus is still unknown.

Also on Thursday, UConn announced the first two weeks of the spring semester will be held online and move-in will be pushed back to Jan. 29, not Jan. 15. According to Hearst CT, the school is considering proof of vaccine requirements for fans or reduced capacity at games in the near future, though no decision has been made.