UConn men’s hockey’s series with Merrimack postponed

The Huskies are being hit with COVID issues for the first time this season.

By Daniel Connolly
Ian Bethune/The UConn Blog

UConn men’s hockey’s upcoming weekend series with Merrimack has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Huskies’ program, sources confirmed to The UConn Blog. College Hockey News’ Mike McMahon first reported the news.

This news was later confirmed by UConn.

Hockey East will work with the two schools to find new dates for the games.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Cavanaugh said the team had “a couple players” in COVID protocol but a source didn’t sound overly concerned.

But on Friday, UConn had more positive tests – including a staff member – and won’t be able to dress enough players to satisfy league requirements. Teams need at least 15 skaters and two goaltenders available to play, per Hockey East guidelines.

UConn was set to play at Merrimack on Friday before hosting the Warriors on Saturday. The Huskies’ upcoming series against AIC could also be in jeopardy if the outbreak isn’t contained.

