UConn men’s hockey’s series with Merrimack postponed

UConn men’s hockey’s upcoming weekend series with Merrimack has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Huskies’ program, sources confirmed to The UConn Blog. College Hockey News’ Mike McMahon first reported the news.

https://twitter.com/mikemcmahonchn/status/1466855353027547143?s=21

This news was later confirmed by UConn.

Due to COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution, the UConn men's hockey games against Merrimack this Friday and Saturday, December 3 and 4 have been postponed.



Hockey East and the schools are currently working to reschedule these two league games to later dates. pic.twitter.com/yPQZewTO7r — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) December 3, 2021

Hockey East will work with the two schools to find new dates for the games.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Cavanaugh said the team had “a couple players” in COVID protocol but a source didn’t sound overly concerned.

But on Friday, UConn had more positive tests – including a staff member – and won’t be able to dress enough players to satisfy league requirements. Teams need at least 15 skaters and two goaltenders available to play, per Hockey East guidelines.

UConn was set to play at Merrimack on Friday before hosting the Warriors on Saturday. The Huskies’ upcoming series against AIC could also be in jeopardy if the outbreak isn’t contained.