Adama Sanogo out multiple weeks due to injury

Adama Sanogo, UConn’s second-leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, is expected to miss significant time after suffering an abdominal injury in the Huskies’ win over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The sophomore big man will be out for Saturday’s matchup against Grambling State and could be out for three weeks or longer, according to head coach Dan Hurley.

More Hurley on Sanogo: "Three weeks is probably the absolute minimum, but I don’t think you’ll probably see him for longer than that." — David Borges (@DaveBorges) December 3, 2021

Sanogo has emerged as a key player in the Huskies’ offense this season, scoring 20 points in three of UConn’s eight games this season, and scored a career-high 30 points in the Huskies’ double-overtime win over Auburn. He’s also been a steady contributor on the boards with 6.3 rebounds per game.

With Sanogo and Tyrese Martin, who will miss 2-4 weeks due to a left wrist fracture, out, UConn will now be without a significant chunk of offensive and rebounding power. Martin remains the team’s leading rebounder at 7.7 per game and ranks third in scoring at 12.9 points per contest.

Hurley on Sanogo pic.twitter.com/UKiRDblZTD — David Borges (@DaveBorges) December 3, 2021

Freshman Jordan Hawkins got the start in place of Martin against Maryland-Eastern Shore, and it’s likely that Akok Akok will slide in to the starting lineup to replace Sanogo. With one guard and one big out, Hurley said he also expects freshmen Rahsool Diggins and Samson Johnson, who have played less minutes than just about any major 2021 recruit in the country, to get some more minutes.