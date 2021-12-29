Chasing Perfection: COVID cancelations hit

UConn women’s basketball has been heavily affected by COVID since returning from Christmas. The Huskies’ final two games of 2021 were both canceled because of the virus, first — against Marquette on Dec. 29 — because of COVID problems in Marquette’s program and then — at DePaul on Dec. 31 — because UConn’s own problems.

We discuss those cancelations and what they mean for the rest of the season on this week’s episode. We also mention Mir McLean’s new home and come up with some new year’s resolutions for the team.

Last episode | Episode archive

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or Soundcloud!