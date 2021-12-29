UConn men’s hockey’s series with Merrimack rescheduled

Hockey East announced the rescheduled dates between UConn men’s hockey and the Merrimack Warriors. The two teams will square off at the XL Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:05 p.m. before the Huskies make the return trip to Lawler Rink on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Both games will be streamed for free on SportsLive.

UConn and Merrimack were initially scheduled to play a home-and-home on Dec. 3 and 4 but the games were postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Huskies’ program. Their subsequent series against AIC was also bumped because of the virus.

Fans who held tickets to the UConn-Merrimack game on Dec. 4 in Hartford can use the same tickets on Jan. 25. Anyone who cannot make it to the game should call the UConn ticket office for other accommodations.

The Huskies are 8-6-0 on the season but haven’t played since Nov. 27 due to a combination of the COVID outbreak and winter break. UConn is slated to face off at Harvard on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. Harvard recently announced it will not allow fans at games in January due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.