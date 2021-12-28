UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul canceled

UConn women’s basketball’s upcoming game at DePaul on Friday, Dec. 31 has been canceled due to COVID problems within the Huskies’ program, the school announced on Tuesday. This is UConn’s second game canceled this week after Wednesday’s meeting with Marquette was axed due to COVID problems in the Golden Eagles’ program.

The Big East’s cancelation policy requires teams to have at least seven scholarship players and one coach available to play. The Huskies were already dealing with injury issues that limited them to eight healthy players prior to the Christmas break.

According to the cancellation policy, the conference will attempt to reschedule the game. As of now, the Huskies’ next scheduled game isn’t until Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Georgetown, but the Hoyas are currently dealing with COVID issues of their own.

The school’s release also added that “announcements about future UConn events will be made in the coming days.”

COVID is currently affected both UConn’s basketball programs. The men’s basketball team’s game at Xavier on Tuesday was canceled due to COVID problems within the program. Head coach Dan Hurley is one of the members of the program who has tested positive.

On Monday, the Big East canceled four other games due to COVID issues at Georgetown and Providence.