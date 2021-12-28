Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson announces transfer to UConn football

Penn State dual-threat quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson will be continuing his college career at UConn, he announced Tuesday.

Roberson was a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 per Rivals and ESPN. He went to DePaul Catholic High School in Orange, New Jersey, where he was considered the No. 4 recruit in the state by ESPN.

Roberson made one appearance in the 2019 season for Penn State before redshirting in 2020. He appeared in three games during the 2021 season in relief for an injured Sean Clifford, going 11-for-28 passing and eventually getting surpassed for the backup QB spot.

Entering the second phase of his career in Storrs, he will have three years of eligibility remaining, according to 247 Sports.

Roberson joins a QB room that is quickly getting crowded heading into 2022. True freshman Tyler Phommachanh broke onto the scene in 2021, showing promise in three games played, going 25-for-72 passing with 321 yards and a touchdown. Steven Krajewski, the man who replaced him after his season-ending injury, is less mobile than Roberson and Phommachanh, but is a more efficient passer, going 148-272 with 10 touchdowns in his UConn career. The Huskies also have Cale Millen transferring in from Northern Arizona, another pro-style quarterback.

The next date to circle on the UConn football calendar is national signing day, on Wednesday, February 2, when UConn will hope to fill out the rest of its 2022 recruiting class.