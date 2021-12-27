UConn men’s basketball game against Xavier cancelled

The UConn men’s basketball team has once again been affected by COVID-19, as the Big East announced the Huskies road game at Xavier scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn.

The school also announced that head coach Dan Hurley was one of the members of the Huskies’ program that tested positive for COVID-19. Hurley is currently in isolation at his home.

Per the Big East’s revised COVID-19 policy as the virus once agains wreaks havoc across the world, the game is cancelled, but does not count as a loss for the Huskies or a win for the Musketeers, and could potentially be rescheduled for a later date.

Both the Huskies and the Big East announced the news shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 27, with UConn adding that “announcements about future events at UConn will be made in the coming days.”

Given the CDC’s recent guidance of a shift to a 5-day quarantine as opposed to a 10-day quarantine, the Huskies’ next scheduled game — a home matchup against Butler at the XL Center on New Year’s Day — technically could go on without issue, although the team may need time to ramp back up depending on who was impacted.

According to Hearst’s Dave Borges, the Huskies’ positive COVID-19 tests are not just limited to Hurley — multiple members of the program may be impacted, with “multiple players” testing positive over the holiday weekend.

.@UConnMBB COVID situation is not limited to 1 or 2 players. Multiple players have tested positive over the last 2 days. — David Borges (@DaveBorges) December 28, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.